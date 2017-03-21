BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc:
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - has acquired for $7.1 million, Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - purchase was funded with available cash and assumption of a first mortgage secured by property in amount of $3.5 million
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock