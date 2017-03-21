版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ

March 21 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc:

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - has acquired for $7.1 million, Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - purchase was funded with available cash and assumption of a first mortgage secured by property in amount of $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
