版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires a portfolio of retail properties in Stamford Connecticut

March 30 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc announces acquisition of a portfolio of retail properties in Stamford Connecticut, including the high ridge shopping center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

