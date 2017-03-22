BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives claims against Merck over Fosamax

March 22 U.S. Appeals Court Revives Hundreds Of Claims Alleging Merck & Co

* Failed to adequately warn about the risks of fosamax -- court ruling

* Decision issued by 3rd u.s. Circuit court of appeals in Philadelphia

* Appeals court says lower court judge erred in dismissing claims on the ground they were preempted by federal law

* Appeals court says plaintiffs can pursue claim that merck should have warned about risk of thigh bone fractures associated with fosamax

