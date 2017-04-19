BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

April 19 Leidos Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $900 million for all awardees

* Leidos Holdings Inc - awarded a prime contract by U.S. Army to provide tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS) technical services and field support

* Leidos Holdings - multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a three-year base period of performance, two one-year options

* Leidos Holdings Inc - Leidos is one of three contractors eligible to compete for work under contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: