BRIEF-U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract

April 19 Leidos Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems
prime contract
* Leidos Holdings Inc - total contract value of $900 million
for all awardees
* Leidos Holdings Inc - awarded a prime contract by U.S.
Army to provide tactical unmanned aircraft systems (TUAS)
technical services and field support
* Leidos Holdings - multiple-award
indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a
three-year base period of performance, two one-year options
* Leidos Holdings Inc - Leidos is one of three contractors
eligible to compete for work under contract
