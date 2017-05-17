版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program

May 17 Us Auto Parts Network Inc

* U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program

* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
