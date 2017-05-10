BRIEF-US Auto Parts Network Q1 sales $80.8 mln versus $80.7 mln

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Us Auto Parts Network Inc
* U.S. Auto Parts reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 sales $80.8 million versus $80.7 million
* Says continues to expect net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016
* US Auto Parts Network says continues to expect FY 2017 net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million, adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit