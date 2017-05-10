BRIEF-US Auto Parts Network Q1 sales $80.8 mln versus $80.7 mln

May 10 Us Auto Parts Network Inc

* U.S. Auto Parts reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales $80.8 million versus $80.7 million

* Says continues to expect net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016

* US Auto Parts Network says continues to expect FY 2017 net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million, adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million