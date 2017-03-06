BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

March 6 US Auto Parts Network Inc:
* US Auto Parts Network Inc says ended quarter with no
revolver debt compared to $11.8 million at January 2, 2016
* Us auto parts network inc says total online orders
increased by 14% to 840,000 orders in q4
* u.s. Auto parts reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 sales rose 5 percent to $71.1 million
* Us auto parts network inc says q4 conversion rate
increased by 10 basis points to 1.9% versus year-ago quarter
* Us auto parts network inc says for 2017 continues to
expect net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a
percentage basis compared to 2016
* Us auto parts network inc says expects 2017 adjusted
EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million
* Us auto parts network inc - in 2017, expects adjusted
EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million, reflecting a 5%
to 25% increase from prior year
