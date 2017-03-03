版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares

March 4 U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its series g non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
