BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan

June 28 U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍company expects to recommend a q3 dividend of $0.30 per common share, a 7.1 percent increase over current dividend rate​

* U.S. Bancorp - ‍board has approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on july 1​

* U.S. Bancorp - board has approved a four-quarter authorization to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of its outstanding stock, beginning on july 1, 2017
