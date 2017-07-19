FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点08分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp-

* U.S. Bancorp reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - provision for credit losses for q2 of 2017 was $350 million, which was $5 million (1.4 percent) higher than prior quarter

* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q2 of 2017 was $3.1 billion, an increase of $172 million (5.9 percent) over Q2 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp - total net charge-offs in Q2 of 2017 were $340 million, compared with $335 million in q1 of 2017, and $317 million in Q2 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp - Q2 return on average common equity 13.4 percent versus. 13.8 percent last year

* U.S. Bancorp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was ‍​9.5 percent at June 30, 2017, compared with 9.5 percent at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

