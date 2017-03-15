版本:
2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-U.S. Bank raises prime lending rate to 4.00 pct from 3.75 pct effective March 16

March 16 U.S. Bancorp

* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
