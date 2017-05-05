BRIEF-U.S. Cellular sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $500 mln

May 5 United States Cellular Corp:

* U.S. Cellular reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $936 million versus I/B/E/S view $955.2 million

* United States Cellular Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $500 million

* United States Cellular Corp- 2017 current estimated total operating revenues $3,800 million-$4,000 million

* United States Cellular Corp sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $700 million - $800 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly postpaid net losses 27,000 versus 45,000 additions last year

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly prepaid net losses 4,000 versus 12,000 additions last year

* United States Cellular Corp- as of or for the quarter ended March 31 2017 postpaid arpu $45.42 versus $48.13

* As of or for the quarter ended march 31 prepaid arpu $ 33.66 versus $ 35.51

* United States Cellular Corp - qtrly postpaid churn rate 1.29pct versus 1.28pct

* United States Cellular Corp- as of or for the quarter ended march 31 prepaid churn rate 5.69pct versus 5.37pct