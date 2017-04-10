版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Concrete acquires aggregates operation in New Jersey

April 10 US Concrete Inc:

* U.S. Concrete acquires aggregates operation in new jersey

* US Concrete Inc- acquisition will have an immediate positive impact on our operating results

* US Concrete - in connection with deal, was assigned long-term lease with South Jersey Port Corp for export dock located about 6 miles from aggregates operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
