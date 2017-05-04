版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-u.s. Concrete announces first quarter 2017 results

May 4 Us Concrete Inc

* U.S. Concrete announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 ready-mixed concrete revenue increased 22.9 pct to $275.5 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $299.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $278.1 million

* Q1 ready-mixed concrete average sales price improved 6.2 pct to $134.28 per cubic yard

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
