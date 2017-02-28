版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.82/shr from continuing operations

Feb 28 U.S. Concrete Inc

* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $1.01

* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly aggregate products average sales price improved 14.8 pct to $12.57 per ton

* U.S. Concrete Inc - says "remain very optimistic about potential growth in our existing markets as we look to full year of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
