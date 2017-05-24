版本:
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says about 47,900 office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard

May 24 U.S. CPSC:

* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard

* Recall involves office chairs with a leggett & platt office components LP01 Synchro Slider Mechanism

* No incidents or injuries reported related to recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
