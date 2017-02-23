BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air conditioners, heat pumps due to fire hazard

Feb 23 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air conditioners and heat pumps due to fire hazard

* As part of recall, Carrier has received 14 additional reports of overheating; no injuries have been reported in the additional incidents

* Expanded recall involves packaged terminal air conditioners, packaged terminal heat pumps sold under the bryant, carrier and fast brand names

* Recall involves about 94,000 units (in addition, about 285,000 previously recalled in Dec 2015, 185,000 were previously recalled in Nov 2007) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: