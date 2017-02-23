BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air conditioners, heat pumps due to fire hazard

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Carrier expands recall of packaged terminal air conditioners and heat pumps due to fire hazard
* As part of recall, Carrier has received 14 additional reports of overheating; no injuries have been reported in the additional incidents
* Expanded recall involves packaged terminal air conditioners, packaged terminal heat pumps sold under the bryant, carrier and fast brand names
* Recall involves about 94,000 units (in addition, about 285,000 previously recalled in Dec 2015, 185,000 were previously recalled in Nov 2007)
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million