BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard

Feb 28 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Dillard's recalls about 1,800 baby jackets due to choking hazard

* Dillard's has received one report of metal snaps on the jackets detaching; no injuries have been reported in relation to the recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
