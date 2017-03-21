BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls Sportsman 850, 1000 ATVs due to burn and fire hazards

March 21 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :

* Polaris recalls Sportsman 850 and 1000 All-Terrain Vehicles due to burn and fire hazards

* Recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model All-Terrain Vehicles

* Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires, four minor burn injuries

* Recall involves 19,200 Polaris ATVs