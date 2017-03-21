BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls Sportsman 850, 1000 ATVs due to burn and fire hazards

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission :
* Polaris recalls Sportsman 850 and 1000 All-Terrain Vehicles due to burn and fire hazards
* Recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model All-Terrain Vehicles
* Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires, four minor burn injuries
* Recall involves 19,200 Polaris ATVs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock