版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles

Feb 21 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* SodaStream recalls about 51,000 units of carbonating bottles due to injury hazard

* No incidents or injuries were reported in connection with the recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐