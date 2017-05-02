版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition

May 2 Us Dataworks Inc

* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
