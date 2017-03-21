版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-US Dedicated expands presence in U.S. with CoreSite

March 21 CoreSite Realty Corp-

* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
