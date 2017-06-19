版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 02:22 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Department of defense purchases over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems from Virtual Imaging

June 19 Canon U.S.A.:

* U.S. Department of defense purchased from Virtual Imaging over 100 RadPRO(1) SOLTUS 100M Mobile Digital X-ray Systems for use by U.S. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐