BRIEF-US Ecology Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.23 excluding items

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 US Ecology Inc:
* US Ecology announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.23 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.24
* Q1 revenue C$110.2 million versus C$113.3 million
* US Ecology Inc - reaffirms its previously issued 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $120 million to $130 million
* US Ecology - reaffirms its previously issued 2017 diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.69 to $1.93
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $109.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F