BRIEF-U.S. Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Tillys Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Tillys says expects its q2 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to up low single-digits Source text - http://bit.ly/2q8QcK6 Further company coverage:
March 31 U.S. Energy Corp:
* U.S. Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K
* U.S. Energy - expects to report revenues for year ended Dec.31, 2016 of about $5.7 million versus $10.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* U.S. Energy - expects to report net loss of about $14.3 million for year ended Dec 31, 2016 versus net loss of $92.8 million for year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* U.S. Energy - reasons for changes in revenue, net loss include over 42pct reduction in co's oil production, 13pct decrease in gas production Source text: (bit.ly/2nquV99) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 23 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Exxon Mobil Corp should be compelled to turn over records in an investigation into how much the company knew about global warming as it continued to publicly downplay the effects it was expected to have on the fossil fuel industry.
* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022