BRIEF-U.S. Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K

March 31 U.S. Energy Corp:

* U.S. Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K

* U.S. Energy - expects to report revenues for year ended Dec.31, 2016 of about $5.7 million versus $10.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* U.S. Energy - expects to report net loss of about $14.3 million for year ended Dec 31, 2016 versus net loss of $92.8 million for year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* U.S. Energy - reasons for changes in revenue, net loss include over 42pct reduction in co's oil production, 13pct decrease in gas production