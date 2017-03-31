BRIEF-U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of Epipen and Epipen JR

BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
March 31 U.S. FDA
* U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of epipen and epipen jr
* U.S. FDA says at this time, 13 lots identified – distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016 – are the only Epipen lots impacted by the U.S. recall Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.
QUITO, May 23 Ecuador's leftist president-elect Lenin Moreno on Tuesday said he would name economics professor Carlos de la Torre as finance minister and former international oil executive Carlos Perez as oil minister.