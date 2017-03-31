版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of Epipen and Epipen JR

March 31 U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of epipen and epipen jr

* U.S. FDA says at this time, 13 lots identified – distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016 – are the only Epipen lots impacted by the U.S. recall Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐