BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 U.S. Food and Drug Administration :
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* Says granted approval of Rydapt to Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Approved Rydapt for treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with genetic mutation FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy
* Rydapt was also approved for adults with certain types of rare blood disorders
* Rydapt is approved for use with a companion diagnostic, LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay
* Granted approval of LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 mutation assay to Invivoscribe Technologies Inc
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director