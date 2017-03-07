版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Spectral's third PMA module for its toraymyxin treatment of endotoxemic septic shock

March 7 Spectral Medical Inc

* U.S. FDA approves Spectral's third PMA module for its toraymyxin treatment of endotoxemic septic shock

* Spectral Medical Inc - "plan to file our fourth and final module containing clinical data early in Q2 of this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐