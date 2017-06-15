BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages

June 15 U.S. FDA :
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation
affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a
Pfizer company
* Says Pfizer has reported the shortage is caused by
manufacturing, distribution and third party delays
* Says it is working closely with Pfizer to resolve critical
shortages by addressing underlying causes
* Says working to relieve these shortages through a variety
of measures, including finding alternative manufacturers of
these drug products
* Says continues to explore all available options to relieve
shortages, which may include expediting review of applications
or other submissions
* Says it may also consider temporary regulatory flexibility
for alternative sources to relieve shortages as it continues to
explore options
* Says shortage affecting injectable drugs, including sodium
bicarbonate injection (vials & syringes), dextrose 50% injection
(vials & syringes)
* Says shortage also affecting emergency syringes of drugs,
including epinephrine, calcium chloride and atropine sulfate
