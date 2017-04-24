版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-US FOODS AGREES TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS

April 24 Us Foods Holding Corp

* US FOODS AGREES TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS

* TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* AGREED TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS, A PRIVATELY OWNED MEAT MANUFACTURING COMPANY BASED IN HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
