BRIEF-US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

May 11 US Foods Holding Corp

* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 40 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $28.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
