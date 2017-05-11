BRIEF-US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
May 11 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 40 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $28.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is asking U.S. securities regulators for permission to list a new set of exchange-traded funds that aim to quadruple the performance of the market, a filing this week showed.