BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln

April 14 Us Foods Holding Corp
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are
expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
* Says net income for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be
between $24 million and $26 million
* Says adjusted ebitda in q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to
be between $213 million and $216 million
* Says total case volume is expected to increase by
approximately 4.3% in q1 of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $5.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
