版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files for offering of upto 35 mln shares

May 10 US Foods Holding Corp:

* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2q42ulx) Further company coverage:
