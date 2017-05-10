BRIEF-US Foods Holding files for offering of upto 35 mln shares

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 US Foods Holding Corp:
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Says co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2q42ulx) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit