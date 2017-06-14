版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FTC says approves final order settling charges related to DaVita-Renal Ventures deal

June 14 U.S. Federal Trade Commission:

* Approved final order settling charges that DaVita Inc’s acquisition of Renal Ventures Management would have been anticompetitive Source text: (bit.ly/2sag5GV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐