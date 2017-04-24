BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal Inc announces ceo update and establishment of an executive committee of the board

April 24 Us Geothermal Inc:

* U.S. Geothermal Inc nnounces ceo update and establishment of an executive committee of the board

* U.S geothermal inc - company will not extend employment agreement for CEO Dennis Gilles beyond its current term expiring on July 18, 2017

* U.S. Geothermal Inc - discussing a role for gilles as an outside advisor to company after his agreement expires

* U.S. Geothermal Inc- board has established an executive committee to oversee search for a new ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: