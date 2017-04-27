BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal provides update on Raft River expansion program

April 27 Us Geothermal Inc
* u.s. Geothermal inc. Provides update on raft river
expansion program
* Phase ii of ongoing plan to increase output at raft river
from its current generation level of 10 mws commenced in march
* Us geothermal inc- production from rrg-5 started on march
21, 2017 and is currently operating at rate of 1,100 gallons per
minute
* Us geothermal inc- addition of the flow to plant has
increased net power production by approximately 0.71 mws
* Us geothermal inc- at raft river we expect to have
additional increases in generation over quarter as we upgrade
downstream equipment
