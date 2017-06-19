版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon

June 19 Raytheon Co:

* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon

* Raytheon Co - IDIQ contract has a value of up to $1 billion over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
