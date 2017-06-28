版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-US Oil Sands announces updates on financing

June 28 US Oil Sands Inc:

* US Oil Sands Inc announces updates on financing and voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange

* US Oil Sands Inc - company expects exchange to delist common shares on June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
