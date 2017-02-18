版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers

Feb 17 U.S. Oil Sands Inc:

* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
