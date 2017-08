Aug 1 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* US Oncology Research and Epizyme establish collaboration to identify non-hodgkin lymphoma patients with EZH2 mutations

* Epizyme - under collaboration, US Oncology Research will implement a separate screening protocol in 68 locations in u.s.

* Epizyme - protocol to identify relapsed or refractory fl and dlbcl patients who may be candidates for enrollment in Epizyme's ongoing phase 2 clinical trial