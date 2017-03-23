版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy acquires industrial services provider

March 23 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. Physical Therapy acquires industrial services provider

* U.S. Physical Therapy acquired a 55 pct interest in business for $6.6 million

* Remaining 45 pct stake is being retained by existing management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐