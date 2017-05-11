BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy files for non-timely 10-Q

Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2pEk1he Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million