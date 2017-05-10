版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy says preliminary Q1 same store net rate per visit was flat

May 10 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* U.S. Physical Therapy - preliminary Q1 2017 total net revenues up 12.3 pct to $97.6 million; preliminary Q1 2017 same store net rate per visit was flat

* Q1 revenue view $94.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
