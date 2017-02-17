BRIEF-U.S. President Trump says "going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk job"- Tweet

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* U.S. President Trump says "going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk job"- Tweet
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset