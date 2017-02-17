版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. President Trump says "going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk job"- Tweet

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* U.S. President Trump says "going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk job"- Tweet
