BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
April 4 (Reuters) -
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC-Credit Suisse, ex-representative agreed to pay about $8 million to settle charges of improperly investing clients in more expensive shares of mutual funds Source text : bit.ly/2oXRQt0 Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.