公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty

April 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty

* U.S. SEC-Credit Suisse, ex-representative agreed to pay about $8 million to settle charges of improperly investing clients in more expensive shares of mutual funds Source text : bit.ly/2oXRQt0 Further company coverage:
