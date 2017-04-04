版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Silica acquires new industrial roofing capability

April 4 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Silica acquires new industrial roofing capability

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - U.S. Silica is acquiring patent and intellectual rights and supplier and customer relationships for approximately $18.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
