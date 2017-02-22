版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Q4 loss per share $0.09

Feb 22 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $182.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc says anticipates that its capital expenditures for 2017 will be in range of $125 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
