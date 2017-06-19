版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Special Operations command awards Harris Corp $255 million IDIQ contract

June 19 Harris Communication Systems

* U.S. Special Operations command awards Harris Corporation $255 million IDIQ contract for next-generation manpack radios

* U.S. Special Operations command awarded Harris Corp 6-year, single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

* Contract includes NGMP radios, new RF-410 NGPA power amplifier, vehicular systems, accessories, push-to-talk/headset audio sub-systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
