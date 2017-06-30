FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-U.S. Steel and Bedrock Industries finalize restructuring
2017年6月30日 / 晚上8点49分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-U.S. Steel and Bedrock Industries finalize restructuring

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* U. S. Steel and Bedrock Industries finalize restructuring and sale of U. S. Steel Canada

* United States Steel Corp - transaction was finalized following requisite court and other approvals

* United States Steel Corp - terms of plan and closing also included an agreement to provide mutual releases among key stakeholders

* United States Steel Corp - as part of transition in ownership, U. S. Steel will continue to provide certain transition services to USSC

* United States Steel Corp - entered an agreement to supply USSC with all of its requirements for iron ore pellets through January 31, 2022

* United States Steel - terms of plan and closing also included a release of all claims against U. S. Steel regarding environmental, pension, other liabilities

* United States Steel - in connection with closing, co received about $127 million in satisfaction of secured claims, including interest, unsecured claims

* United States Steel - finalized agreement with Bedrock Industries Group Llc for sale and transition of ownership of U. S. Steel Canada Inc to Bedrock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

