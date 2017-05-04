版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-USA Compression Partners reports Q1 EPS $0.02

May 4 Usa Compression Partners Lp

* USA Compression Partners reports first quarter 2017 results and confirms 2017 outlook

* Sees 2017 net income range of $15.8 million to $30.8 million

* Q1 revenue $66 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐